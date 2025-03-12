  • home icon
  Shots fired at AEW on live WWE television; Ricky Saints warned

Shots fired at AEW on live WWE television; Ricky Saints warned

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 12, 2025 02:10 GMT
Ricky Saints is now signed to WWE NXT [photo: wwe.com]
Ricky Saints performs in WWE NXT [Photo: wwe.com & allelitewrestling.com]

A major star has just fired shots right at both AEW and Ricky Saints tonight on WWE programming. The individual claimed that the former AEW star was unwelcome on the brand and that this was common knowledge.

Saints signed with NXT a month ago after his contract with the Tony Khan-led promotion came to an end. He made his in-ring debut two weeks ago in a tag team match when he teamed up with Je'Von Evans to take on Ethan Page and Wes Lee. His side ended up taking the win.

Tonight on WWE Roadblock, Ricky Saints was seen having a conversation with NXT General Manager Ava when they were suddenly interrupted by Ethan Page. He was straight to the point with The Absolute One as he claimed that the brand had no interest in outsiders like him.

"NXT doesn't like outsiders like you, Saints. I thought everybody knew that."
Ironically, Page himself was signed with AEW for 3 years before he jumped ship to NXT in May 2024. He has gone on to become a major figure in NXT since. This could be the beginning of a feud between Ethan Page and Ricky Saints, which would eventually lead to a match.

However, this wouldn't be their first rodeo, as they have previously clashed in the ring multiple times. The last time was on an episode of AEW Dynamite in November 2022, where Saints came out on top.

