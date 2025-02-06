Shots fired at major WWE SmackDown star during Toni Storm's match on AEW Dynamite

A current WWE champion was referenced during Toni Storm's match on AEW Dynamite this week. A direct shot was fired at the SmackDown star.

SmackDown's Tiffany Stratton was mentioned on Wednesday's program in a unique manner. A fan fired a shot at the WWE Women's Champion through a sign. The sign was visible during Toni Storm versus Queen Aminata.

During the show, Storm was impersonating current AEW Women's World Champion, Mariah May. The Glamour was sitting at the commentary desk for the bout. Meanwhile, a spectator in the front row was holding a sign that read, "It's Toni Time." They cut Stratton's name from the sign, taking a shot at The Buff Barbie, who is known for her "It's Tiffy Time" catchphrase.

Trending

Expand Tweet

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Storm used the "Toni Time" catchphrase in the past, and now it is being compared to "Tiffy Time" of the WWE Women's Champion. The back-and-forth between the fanbases of both companies has taken over wrestling X/Twitter.

Toni Storm recently sent a warning to top AEW star Mariah May

Storm is set to challenge Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship at Grand Slam: Australia on February 15. During the buildup to their match, the former WWE star brought back her "Timeless" gimmick after pretending to have forgotten everything about the character.

Addressing Mariah May before their match, Storm cut an intense promo on Collision last Saturday. The Timeless One warned May that her time was over.

"You shambolic b*tch, I'm going to doom your bl**dy womb. You don't think I'm real? Darling, it doesn't get much real than me, for I'm Timeless, Timeless Toni Storm and your time is over."

Expand Tweet

Storm finally has the opportunity to regain the AEW Women's World Title that she lost to Mariah May at All In 2024. It remains to be seen if The Timeless One manages to exact revenge on May.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback