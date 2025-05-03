"Should go to AEW just like Toni Storm did!" - Fans urge 36-year-old star to join Tony Khan's company after unexpected WWE release

A rising talent in WWE has been reported to be released. This led to fans expressing their desire to see her join Tony Khan's AEW for a better future in professional wrestling.

The star who has reportedly been let go by WWE is Dakota Kai. She was a beloved WWE superstar; however, injuries derailed most of her momentum. Amidst a round of layoffs in the global juggernaut, Kai was one of the reported names whose chapters with World Wrestling Entertainment have come to a close.

Upon the news of Kai's release, fans on social media could not keep quiet and erupted with reactions and speculation regarding her next move. Many fans believed that she could prove to be a great addition to All Elite Wrestling and wanted Tony Khan to sign her upon her free agency.

"Dakota Kai you best learn to speak AEW my friend," a fan commented.

"dakota kai would slay in aew," another fan tweeted.

"Mercedes gone hate to see her coming," one more user commented.

Many fans believe Tony Khan can turn her into a megastar in AEW, much like he did with Timeless Toni Storm. The latter was also underutilized in WWE but was booked better in All Elite Wrestling and ascended to become a megastar.

Tony Khan can sign Dakota Kai to AEW, who now has a new look

Just a day before the news of her release from WWE came out, Dakota Kai revealed that she had switched things up with her look. The former Damage CTRL member dropped a social media post revealing her curls, which is her natural hair that she had to chop off back in 2020.

"Surprise haha. In 2020, I had to cut all my natural hair to an inch 😳 I had been straightening and bleaching the sh!t out of my hair since high school and it took its toll. I never loved my curly hair because I didn’t know how to look after it and I got teased for it growing up," Kai wrote.

With Dakota Kai gone from WWE and debuting a new look, maybe her new version and the same old resilience could be a great addition to Tony Khan's roster.

