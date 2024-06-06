"Should have signed with WWE," "She ran away from the grind" - Fans react after popular star fires shots at AEW

A popular star just fired shots at AEW. Fans have now taken to social media to react to her statement.

Kamille was one of the biggest names in women's wrestling last year. After an incredible year, she was named Women's Wrestler of the Year by the Women's Wrestling Hall of Fame. She is also a former NWA World Women's Champion and was ranked no. 9 of the top 250 female wrestlers in 2023. Given her impressive list of accolades, she attracted interest from both WWE and AEW.

However, Kamille decided to sign with AEW earlier this year. But since signing with Tony Khan's promotion, she has not made a single appearance for the company. Recently, a fan asked her on social media whether it would take her 813 days to compete in the ring again. Kamille responded by saying that could very well be a possibility.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Wrestling fans quickly took to social media to give their thoughts on someone as accomplished as Kamille not receiving a single televised match, since signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Screengrab of fans reactions (source: X.com)

Kamille had talks with Shawn Michaels before signing with AEW

It should come as no surprise that Kamille had a lot of promotions interested in her given her impressive list of achievements. However, in the end, she chose to sign with All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent interview with WrestlingNews.co, Kamille revealed that she had talks with Shawn Michaels, who turned out to not only have heard of the former but also appeared to be a fan of the 31-year-old. Kamille admitted how this revelation blew her mind and humbled her at the same time.

"I mean, you know, I had conversations with Shawn Michaels and I had no clue that Shawn Michaels had any idea who in the world Kamille was and found out he was a big fan. Stuff like that blew my mind. And it was super humbling and amazing," said Kamille. [H/T WrestlingNews]

You can check out her comments in the video below:

It remains to be seen when Kamille will finally make her debut in All Elite Wrestling and whether Tony Khan will be able to book her well in the coming weeks and months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback