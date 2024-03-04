"He was a big fan" - Top free agent admits being in talks with Shawn Michaels

As we approach WrestleMania season, Shawn Michaels seemingly looks to upgrade his roster with new additions. Having made several notable NXT signings after taking over creative, it now seems that the Heart Break Kid will be introducing a new name to the locker room.

With former NWA World Women's Champion Kamille now a free agent, both AEW and WWE have shown great interest in signing the star. After her contract expired in January, Kamille mentioned that she has since had conversations with Shawn Michaels. The NXT head booker seems to be a fan of her work.

In a recent interview with WrestlingNews.co, Kamille discussed the world of possibilities within wrestling.

"Never say never is great in professional wrestling. I mean, look at CM Punk going back to WWE. Literally never say never. Once again I just appreciated so much that that he’s even taking the time out to look at my work, to enjoy my matches, watch my promos, stuff like that. I mean, you know, I had conversations with Shawn Michaels and I had no clue that Shawn Michaels had any idea who in the world Kamille was and found out he was a big fan. Stuff like that blew my mind. And it was super humbling and amazing." [H/T WrestlingNews]

Kamille also opened up about whether she met Shawn Michales face-to-face

While Kamille has caught the attention of multiple promotions, including WWE, she has not yet made a decision on what would be next for her. Having worked in AEW before, she could be more attracted to the familiar environment. However, the promise of working in WWE is quite alluring.

In the same interview, Kamille continued that she was ready to make her decision. Given her positive interaction with Michaels, it won't be a surprise if Kamille shows up in NXT in a few weeks. However, despite the positive interactions, the star cleared the air that she had not met the Hall of Famer face-to-face.

"No, I've never been backstage or anything. I was backstage at AEW because I was visiting friends and whatnot."

It is now a matter of time before we find out what Kamille's decision is. It remains to be seen how the star will shine irrespective of which promotion she moves to.

Let us know what you think is next for the former NWA star in the comments section below.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!