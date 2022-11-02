"Should've been the main event of 'Mania" - Wrestling fans go nuts over WWE dropping the ball with a top AEW star during Triple H's match

Triple H has a storied history with several top stars in AEW, including the promotion's world champion, Jon Moxley.

Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins' run as part of The Shield was short-lived compared to other legendary stables. However, their legacy in wrestling will always be unique and special. The trio fired on all cylinders in memorable feuds against CM Punk, Team Hell No, Evolution, and The Wyatt Family.

In a rare case, all stable members have since become even bigger stars as singles competitors. Reigns is arguably the biggest star in all professional wrestling, with a historic world title reign. While Seth Rollins is the current United States Champion, Moxley holds the AEW World Championship.

However, some fans are still unhappy with some of WWE's past booking choices regarding Jon Moxley. The instance in question is Triple H vs. Dean Ambrose at WWE Roadblock 2016. In Ontario, Canada, The Game defeated the former Shield member to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Triple H then went on to face Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 32, which received a mixed response from fans and critics. A section of wrestling Twitter believes Ambrose vs. Reigns could've been a far more intriguing matchup.

You can check out one of the uncensored responses here.

"That false finish where he "won" I lost my f*****g s**t. Then when they said his leg was under the rope I f*****g cried and s**t. Damn good match. Mox [Jon Moxley] was so hot on top of just knowing how to work the crowd and H [Triple H] knowing his role as the f**k you I win champ."

🌹 @RhianRozek Damn Mox the only shield member to have a good match with HHH Damn Mox the only shield member to have a good match with HHH https://t.co/B05npVIZrc

Lord 🤏 @MikasaStan123 @RhianRozek The match with Mox banger, the match with Rollins was decent, the match with Roman was boring as hell. @RhianRozek The match with Mox banger, the match with Rollins was decent, the match with Roman was boring as hell.

Trash Boy Begins @Ozzilla22 @RhianRozek They should have pulled the trigger and put the title on Mox so they could do Mox vs Reigns at Wrestlemania. Instead we got two shithouse matches instead. @RhianRozek They should have pulled the trigger and put the title on Mox so they could do Mox vs Reigns at Wrestlemania. Instead we got two shithouse matches instead.

🔥🥶StoneColdHotTakes(?)🥶🔥 @DemonteJones18



Odd booking @RhianRozek & the only one to never beat him.Odd booking @RhianRozek & the only one to never beat him. Odd booking

Jayden Styles @Jommulus @RhianRozek The only shield member to lose to the King of Kings as well. @RhianRozek The only shield member to lose to the King of Kings as well. https://t.co/k3XfrcnIZI

curly☺️ @LeviMikelson @RhianRozek Dean carried hhh just like how he carried the shield @RhianRozek Dean carried hhh just like how he carried the shield

While many fans echoed the same sentiment, some shared some contrasting opinions on the high-profile contest:

Big Time Brownies @BigTimeBrownies @RhianRozek How tf you think Rollins vs HHH was bad? Roman's match definitely wasn't the greatest, but was far from bad. @RhianRozek How tf you think Rollins vs HHH was bad? Roman's match definitely wasn't the greatest, but was far from bad.

Zachary Crinnion @CallMeZach9 @RhianRozek This is so false triple h and Seth at mania was a BANGER @RhianRozek This is so false triple h and Seth at mania was a BANGER

Former WWE match official urged Triple H to sign CM Punk after falling out with AEW

Legendary referee Mike Chioda has suggested Triple H sign CM Punk after the latter had a major falling out with AEW following the All Out media scrum.

Chioda noted that Hunter should keep his differences with Punk aside and sign him to WWE.

"Kevin Owens is getting a great contract [of 3 to 5 million dollars a year]. There's a lot of guys getting contracts and getting paid. Roman [Reigns] is probably making 8 to 10 million a year. If Punk came in making $5 million a year or whatever it is, I would. I'd put all of my differences aside and say 'Let's do business,'" Chioda stated. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Triple H and CM Punk allegedly had their share of differences in WWE. Following his move to All Elite Wrestling, the latter had a lot of controversial things to say about his former employer. However, with an AEW buyout reportedly imminent, could we see Hunter approach his former nemesis to do business? Only time will tell.

