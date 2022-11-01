Triple H tipped by wrestling veteran to put all his differences aside with former AEW World Champion and bring him back to WWE

Mike Chioda advised Triple H to squash his differences with two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk and bring him back to WWE.

Reports of a potential contract buyout between Punk and AEW have been the center of discussion recently following the aftermath of 'Brawl Out.' However, a rumored non-compete clause could allegedly go into play if The Second City Saint immediately considers switching back to WWE.

Meanwhile, it was initially noted that The Game didn't want to work with Punk due to their past animosity. However, as time went by, Triple H's perspective on The Second City Saint was somewhat softened, and he could consider the idea of working with the latter once again.

Discussing the subject on his Monday Mailbag podcast, Chioda explained from his point of view that even if Punk was getting money from his potential buyout from AEW, he would still bring him back to WWE.

The veteran referee then stated that if he was in Triple H's shoes, he would set aside his past issues with the former AEW World Champion and do business with him.

"Kevin Owens is getting a great contract [of 3 to 5 million dollars a year]. There's a lot of guys getting contracts and getting paid. Roman [Reigns] is probably making 8 to 10 million a year. If Punk came in making $5 million a year or whatever it is, I would. I'd put all of my differences aside and say 'Let's do business,'" Chioda stated. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Pro Wrestling Blaze 🤼‍♂️🔥 @PWBlaze_ “He’s (Punk) got money and he doesn’t want to go there. That schedule was tearing him up. But with no Vince who knows.” - Dave Meltzer on CM Punk returning to WWE



Mike Chioda claimed that Triple H will push for CM Punk's return to WWE

On the same episode of his Monday Mailbag podcast, long-time official Mike Chioda said that Chief Content Officer Triple H would vouch for CM Punk's potential comeback to the Stamford-based promotion.

"I wouldn't let go of CM Punk because from a business point of view, whether they start pinning Punk down the road a year or two from now or whatever they do with him, I think they'll take him away from AEW. That would be a huge draw in ratings on TV for WWE if they get Punk back."

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how things turn out for both parties as the internal investigation of 'Brawl Out' has reportedly ended and that Punk's status in AEW could look bleak.

