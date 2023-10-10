"Sign them up Tony Khan" - Fans urge AEW to sign top WWE stars after reports of their contracts expiring this weekend

Tony Khan is well known for signing WWE names for AEW, with a number of wrestlers from the former promotion ending up in the latter. Fans have urged the All Elite President to repeat history after it was reported that the Grizzled Young Veterans will be leaving the Stamford-based company soon after their contracts expire this weekend.

Grizzled Young Veterans are a British tag team who were the inaugural NXT UK Tag Team Champions. They joined WWE in 2018 and made their NXT debut in 2020, defeating Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde in their debut match for the Black and Gold brand. They went on to become one of the best tag teams in NXT, as they were a part of numerous entertaining storylines.

As per a recent report from Fightful and PWInsider, the Britain-based tag team is expected to leave WWE this weekend after the expiry of their contracts. The reports further noted that they have attracted attention from numerous promotions.

Fans on social media caught up on the news and were quite eager to see the duo perform in AEW in the near future.

Booker T confirmed the departure of the Grizzled Young Veterans from WWE sometime back; wondered if they'll go to AEW

Booker T recently spoke about the Dyad, stating that Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler will just let their contracts run out and will leave WWE.

The Hall of Famer and former World Heavyweight Champion even stated that they could be showing up in All Elite Wrestling or go back to the United Kingdom. He concluded by saying that they are two of his favorite guys, and he likes them.

"The Dyad, those guys just let their contract run out. They'll be leaving the company. They may be showing up in AEW — you never know. They may be going back to the UK. Those guys were two of my favorites. I thought they had something good going. I like those guys; hate to see them go," he said. [H/T: PostWrestling]

The Creed Brothers' Brutus Creed and Julius Creed defeated the Dyad's Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler in a Steel Cage match on the August 29 episode of NXT. It is seemingly the last match of the latter team's NXT run, and it will be interesting to see if they end up joining AEW.