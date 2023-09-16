Former NXT UK Tag Team Champions The Dyad (Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler) are leaving WWE after their contracts expire, according to Booker T.

The Hall of Famer is a color commentator on NXT, where Reid and Fowler were active competitors. The former champions spent a few years on NXT UK before joining the NXT brand in 2020. After spending nearly three years on NXT, The Dyad requested their release last April. However, the company refused.

On a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that Reid and Fowler are leaving the Stamford-based company when their contracts expire, seemingly confirming previous reports. The two superstars have noted earlier that their deals will be up in October. The Hall of Famer added that The Dyad could head to AEW.

"The Dyad, those guys just let their contract run out. They'll be leaving the company. They may be showing up in AEW — you never know. They may be going back to the UK. Those guys were two of my favorites. I thought they had something good going. I like those guys; hate to see them go," he said. [H/T: PostWrestling]

An AEW star might be heading to WWE

While Booker T believes The Dyad could join AEW following their departure from the Stamford-based company, Jade Cargill could do the opposite. The former TBS Champion's contract with Tony Khan's promotion will reportedly expire soon. Recent reports suggested she is heading to WWE.

Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently addressed the subject on the Strictly Business podcast.

"This would be an absolutely amazing opportunity for her. It's a risk, there's no doubt it will be a risk for her because she’s walking into an environment, she's still relatively green, right? She's been around for just a few years in a early stage company, meaning it's not a touring company, there's not four or five nights on the road, it's not the same kind of workload as WWE. There's going to be a major transition there, but if she's a young woman that's confident in herself, and I believe her to be just following her on social media. If she's got the confidence and the determination, this could be massive for her. It could set her up for her life." H/T:[FightFul]

