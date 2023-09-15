Two former champions being written off TV for wanting to leave WWE - Reports

Following WWE finally merging with UFC under the TKO Holding banner, there is a lot of uncertainty among employees and talent as some cuts are expected. Two names who could be let go by the company are former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, also known as Dyad in NXT, as they have not re-signed their contracts.

It was reported that the two are done with WWE and will leave in October. They were allegedly unhappy in the Stanford-based company and asked for their release earlier this year, which wasn't granted as they had backtracked. They chose not to renew their contracts and parted ways with the company once their contracts were up.

In an update, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that the two men are still under contract but have been written off television because of their unwillingness to re-sign. They are not officially out of the company yet and could still re-sign if they so choose.

"They had asked for a release back in April and thought they were getting it until the company decided not to. At the time they said their contracts expired in October and would be leaving then. It came across that was writing them out. They are still under contract right now and thus WWE did not confirm they were gone, but they haven’t been around of late. Unless they change their minds and sign a new deal they are gone."

The Dyad could be leaving WWE

The team formerly known as the Grizzled Young Veterans got a major makeover after they made their way to NXT. Fowler and Reid have been part of WWE since 2018. In 2019, they made history as the first-ever NXT UK Tag Team Champions before making their way to the United States-based NXT in 2020.

In 2022, they underwent a transformation and adopted the moniker "The Dyad" after aligning themselves with Joe Gacy's faction, Schism. The two were featured prominently on NXT but were not satisfied with how they were being used. It remains to be seen what their next step will be if they choose to leave the company.