Two major stars leave WWE - Reports

WWE embarked upon a new era on Tuesday, September 12, as the company's merger with UFC was made official. However, two names won't be a part of this journey, as Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid from NXT have departed the promotion if a new report is to be believed.

Formerly known as The Grizzled Young Veterans, Fowler and Reid had been associated with the Stamford-based promotion since 2018. The duo became the inaugural NXT UK Tag Team Champions in 2019 before arriving at the States-based NXT in 2020. They were repackaged at The Dyad in 2022 after they joined Joe Gacy's faction Schism.

Fowler and Reid demanded their release earlier this year but were denied, with reports stating that they'll be taking their leave after their contracts expire. In a new update from Wrestling Observer Radio, the duo's deal is up with WWE, and they are no longer a part of the global juggernaut.

Expand Tweet

Their last match inside the WWE ring came back in August when they took on The Creed Brothers in a Steel Cage bout. The duo are expected to return to the United Kingdom following their departure.

What do you think about Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid's stint with the global juggernaut? Sound off in the comments section below.