Two WWE stars set to leave the company soon - Reports

WWE is set to embark upon a new era as the company's merger with UFC will be officially completed in September 2023. However, not all current stars are likely to be a part of this new journey, as a recent report claims that the duo of Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid are expected to leave the company after the expiration of their contracts.

It was reported a few months back that Fowler and Reid, also known together as The Dyad, had requested their release from the company. However, the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions publicly stated that their release was denied by the company and they will have to run down their contracts.

Providing an update on the situation, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that the pair is still expected to leave the promotion after their current contracts expire on October 14.

"The belief is that Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler, the Dyad, are still leaving when their contracts expire. The expiration date is (October 14)."

Shawn Michales wanted to put The Dyad in a prominent role despite them asking for release from WWE

Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2018, after which they joined NXT UK. The duo performed on the brand as Grizzled Young Veterans and became the inaugural NXT UK Tag Team Champions in 2019.

The pair became prominent members of the States version of NXT in 2022 as they were repackaged as The Dyad and joined forces with Joe Gacy in July 2022.

While the former tag team champions may not have had much interest in working with WWE, Shawn Michales still wanted to feature them heavily on TV programming.

"They were guys that clearly, I wanted to come over and bring over from the UK. I think they’re very talented. I absolutely understand – it’s one of the things that I tell everybody here. Do I want it to be here in the WWE for you to have your success? Absolutely. I can’t lie about that." Michaels added, "I understand how they feel, but as I mentioned to them, 'while you are here, I still want to put you in a prominent role.'"

The Dyad challenged for the NXT Tag Team Championship a few months back but were unable to capture the titles. Last month, they defeated the Creeds in a loser leaves town match.

