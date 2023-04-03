[BREAKING] Former Tag Team Champions have requested their release from WWE - Reports

Former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Grizzled Young Veterans, Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler, have reportedly requested their release from WWE.

Previously known by the ring names James Drake and Zack Gibson, the two have been on WWE's developmental brand for over three years now. In 2019, they defeated Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven) at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool to become the inaugural NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Reid and Fowler have requested their release from WWE, with the reason not being known yet. However, the two are expected to soon announce the same themselves.

The report further adds that there's generally a non-compete clause associated with such release requests and a grace period, following which they can work in the US in other pro-wrestling promotions.

"FightfulSelect.com can confirm that the former Grizzled Young Vets, Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler have requested their releases from WWE. They've been involved with Schism of late on NXT."

In July 2022, Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler were revealed to be the masked allies of Joe Gacy on NXT, forming the faction Schism. They later welcomed the daughter of legendary star The Rock, Ava Raine, into the faction.

