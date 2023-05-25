Shawn Michaels still wants former tag team champions in "prominent" role despite them asking for WWE release 

WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels has stated that he still wants to book the wantaway team of Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid in a prominent role.

Fowler and Reid signed with the company in 2018 and have since performed in NXT and NXT UK. The Grizzled Young Veterans also won the NXT UK Tag Team Championship during their WWE stint. Since July 2022, the duo has become part of the cult-like faction, The Schism. However, the tandem requested their release in April 2023, which hasn't been granted yet.

Shawn Michaels was asked by the Metro at the NXT Battleground press conference about the duo's current status in the company. He replied:

"They were guys that clearly, I wanted to come over and bring over from the UK. I think they’re very talented. I absolutely understand – it’s one of the things that I tell everybody here. Do I want it to be here in the WWE for you to have your success? Absolutely. I can’t lie about that." Michaels added: "I understand how they feel, but as I mentioned to them, “While you are here, I still want to put you in a prominent role." (H/T Metro)

Despite their release request, the company is still booking them in big spots, with the duo having recently challenged for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

A former NXT star wanted a one-on-one match with Shawn Michaels

Working as the on-screen authority figure in WWE's third brand, The Heartbreak Kid has fallen out of favor with a few stars in recent months.

One of those stars is Grayson Waller, who felt that Michaels was purposefully holding him back. In an interview with FOX Sports Australia, Waller reflected on his recent rivalry with the two-time Hall of Famer.

"No one in recent years can say that they were in the ring with Shawn Michaels. Even though it wasn’t in a wrestling capacity like I wanted, that’s one of the greatest of all time and I was in there. And that doesn’t happen. So that was very big for me." (H/T POST Wrestling)

After impressing fans and company officials with his brilliant in-ring work and mic skills, Grayson Waller recently became a part of the SmackDown roster. He was called up to the main roster as part of the WWE Draft.

