Significant AEW name set to feature in WWE 2K23 as Bray Wyatt is omitted

The full roster of WWE 2K23 has been revealed, and while Bray Wyatt hasn't made the cut, AEW's Jake 'The Snake' Roberts will feature in the game.
2K Games' annual wrestling title returns with an expectedly diverse crop of talent included. Bron Breakker, Cora Jade, and others will feature for the first time as playable characters. With DLC, players have the chance to compete as Grammy-winning artist Bad Bunny.
The famed OVW' Class of 2002' will also get a spotlight as expanded content, including 'The Leviathan' Batista and 'The Prototype' John Cena.
With WWE and 2K Games announcing the full in-game roster recently, it was noted that there were some major omissions. Shockingly, Bray Wyatt, who made his blockbuster return last year, does not feature as himself or The Fiend as seen in previous titles.
However, the legendary Jake 'The Snake' Roberts is due to be included. This is noteworthy given the fact that Jake is with promotional rival AEW currently.
The standard edition of WWE 2K23 is set to release on Friday, March 17, 2023, and will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, and PC.
Those who pre-order the Deluxe and Icon Editions will have access to the game on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Check below for the full WWE 2K23 in-game roster:
- AJ Styles
- Akira Tozawa
- Alba Fyre
- Alexa Bliss
- Aliyah
- André the Giant
- Angel Garza
- Angelo Dawkins
- Apollo Crews
- Asuka
- Austin Theory
- Axiom
- Batista
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Beth Phoenix
- Bianca Belair
- Big Boss Man
- Big E
- Bobby Lashley
- Boogeyman
- Booker T
- Braun Strowman
- Bret "The Hit Man" Hart
- Brie Bella
- British Bulldog
- Brock Lesnar
- Bron Breakker
- Bruno Sammartino
- Brutus Creed
- Butch
- Cactus Jack
- Cameron Grimes
- Carmella
- Carmelo Hayes
- Cedric Alexander
- Chad Gable
- Charlotte Flair
- Chyna
- Cody Rhodes
- Commander Azeez
- Cora Jade
- Cruz Del Toro
- Dakota Kai
- Damian Priest
- Dana Brooke
- Dexter Lumis
- Diesel
- DOINK
- Dolph Ziggler
- Dominik Mysterio
- Doudrop
- Drew Gulak
- Drew McIntyre
- Eddie Guerrero
- Edge
- Elias
- Eric Bischoff
- Erik
- Ezekiel
- Faarooq
- Giovanni Vinci
- Finn Bálor
- Gigi Dolin
- Goldberg
- Grayson Waller
- Happy Corbin
- Hollywood Hogan
- Hulk Hogan
- Humberto Carillo
- The Hurricane
- Ilja Dragunov
- Indi Hartwell
- IYO SKY
- Ivar
- Jacy Jayne
- Jake "The Snake" Roberts
- JD McDonagh
- Jerry "The King" Lawler
- Jey Uso
- Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart
- Jimmy Uso
- Jinder Mahal
- Joaquin Wilde
- JBL
- John Cena
- Julius Creed
- Kane
- Karrion Kross
- Katana Chance
- Kayden Carter
- Kevin Nash
- Kevin Owens
- Kofi Kingston
- Kurt Angle
- LA Knight
- Lacey Evans
- Liv Morgan
- Lita
- Logan Paul
- Ludwig Kaiser
- MACE
- "Macho Man" Randy Savage
- Madcap Moss
- Mansoor
- Matt Riddle
- Maryse
- Molly Holly
- Montez Ford
- Mr. McMahon
- Mustafa Ali
- MVP
- Natalya
- Nikki A.S.H.
- Nikki Bella
- Nikkita Lyons
- Noam Dar
- Omos
- Otis
- Queen Zelina
- Randy Orton
- Raquel Rodriguez
- Razor Ramon
- Reggie
- Rey Mysterio
- Rhea Ripley
- Rick Boogs
- Ricochet
- Ridge Holland
- Rikishi
- Rob Van Dam
- Robert Roode
- Roman Reigns
- Ronda Rousey
- Rowdy Roddy Piper
- Roxanne Perez
- R-Truth
- Sami Zayn
- Santos Escobar
- Scarlett
- Scott Hall
- Seth Rollins
- Shane McMahon
- Shanky
- Shawn Michaels
- Shayna Bazler
- Sheamus
- Shelton Benjamin
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Shotzi
- Solo Sikoa
- Sonya Deville
- Stacy Keibler
- "Stone Cold" Steve Austin
- Stephanie McMahon
- Syxx
- Tamina
- T-BAR
- Ted DiBiase
- The Miz
- The Rock
- Titus O'Neil
- Tommaso Ciampa
- Triple H
- Trish Stratus
- Tyler Bate
- Ultimate Warrior
- Umaga
- Undertaker
- Vader
- Veer Mahaan
- GUNTHER
- Wes Lee
- Xavier Woods
- Xia Li
- X-Pac
- Yokozuna
- Zoey Stark
The 'Ruthless Aggression DLC content:
- Brock Lesnar '01
- The Prototype
- Randy Orton '02
- Leviathan
Bad Bunny Bonus Pack:
- Bad Bunny
