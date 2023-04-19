"Sir, get out of your basement" - WWE Superstar Zelina Vega fires back at rumors about her personal life

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega recently commented on how rumors about her personal life affect her and how she deals with them.

Zelina has been married to current AEW star Malakai Black since 2018. While they met during their time together at the Stamford-based promotion, Malakai joined Tony Khan's roster in 2021. Given the two stars being in different companies, there is no dearth of rumors about their personal lives.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, Zelina Vega talked about how she deals with the rumors.

"Nobody will ever know the story of anything that involves just me, or just him, or just us, besides us. When I see it speculated about on the internet, or like these people who are like, 'I can't believe that they just said this.' I’m like, ‘Sir, get out of your basement. Where did you hear that? Where did you conjure that up and what dream did you have in some weird, twisted dimension that you pulled that from?’"

She further added:

"It does bother me, but at the same time, we found our ways to just close out the world and be us, because if we didn't, we'd be going crazy. Like, when we get home, we put everything else out and it's just us. It's just our seven cats in our own little world. What's really helped is turning the phones off when we get home and it's just each other.” (H/T: WrestlingNews)

The WWE Superstar also commented on working with Legado Del Fantasma

Zelina Vega was apparently surprised at being booked to be a part of Legado Del Fantasma.

Speaking on the same Out of Character podcast, the WWE Superstar also talked about how the plans for joining the stable were finalized just the day before it happened.

“I mean I was surprised if I’m being honest, it was a surprise for me because it wasn’t exactly the plan. It only became the plan literally the day before. But for me I was like ‘ok, this is like a whole new challenge’.” Vega added: “Of course for me I’d love to see all of us draped in gold because that’s the vision that the goal right there.” (From 9:02 to 10:00)

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Zelina in WWE.

