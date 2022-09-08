Surprising twist on authenticity of CM Punk's All Out media scrum reportedly disclosed

New reports have emerged regarding CM Punk's controversial comments in front of the media after winning the AEW World Championship at All Out.

The pay-per-view took place this past Sunday, with Punk getting the better of Jon Moxley to start his second reign as world champion. However, he stirred up a heated controversy as he spoke at the All Out media scrum, accusing the company's EVPs (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) of "spreading lies." He also revealed some details about his issues with Colt Cabana and took shots at long-time rival Hangman Page.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer mentioned that people within AEW believe that the whole segment was pre-planned. Alvarez pointed out that the former WWE star knew exactly what he was going to say that day.

"I don’t know, but I do know that if you talk to people there, they do not believe that. [That his injury played a part in the media scrum tirade] They believe that this had been planned and that he was fully intending to go in and do exactly what he did on that day.” (H/T - ITR)

However, wrestling veteran Dave Meltzer highlighted that CM Punk's speech looked practiced.

"It was very clear that it was planned because it was so practiced and everything. I think the idea was that he wanted to to use Nick Hausman to tell his speech on Colt Cabana. Which was pretty out of context really…" (H/T - ITR)

CM Punk got reportedly involved in a brawl after the AEW All Out media scrum

The comments at the media scrum were just the start of a sprawling controversy at AEW's biggest show of the year.

After the scrum, it was reported that The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) got involved in a brawl with CM Punk and Ace Steel. Numerous people had to separate them as the fight witnessed chair-throwing, punching, and even biting.

Things got physical with CM Punk throwing punches at one member of The Young Bucks and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega.

The Elite and CM Punk have been suspended and stripped of their AEW Trios titles and AEW World Championship respectively. It remains to be seen what the future holds for them.

