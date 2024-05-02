Skye Blue reacts after AEW star calls her "my wife"

Skye Blue had an unexpected reaction after another AEW star called her "my wife."

Queen Aminata has been making her name for herself in AEW and even recently earned herself an AEW contract. She has been proving herself in the ring and is set to have a promising future in the company.

This past week on AEW Rampage, Skye Blue went one-on-one with Willow Nightingale. Both women put on an epic contest. Skye was taken to the limit and was even driven through a barbed wire table by Nightingale. In the end, it was Willow Nightingale who emerged victorious.

Following the match, Queen Aminata took to social media to check on Skye. She even referred to her as wife:

"Oh no my wife are you okay @Skyebyee"

Blue quickly replied back saying that she was hurting after the move:

"Wifey it hurts"

Eric Bischoff blasts AEW for a messy chair shot in Skye Blue's match against Willow Nightingale

The match between Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue was a Manitoba Massacre match and hence, brutality was expected. The match was filled with many dangerous and brutal spots as both women tried to pick up the win.

One such spot was when Willow hit Skye with a steel chair as she was jumping off the barricade but it was visible that the chair didn't connect with his face at all.

Eric Bischoff didn't waste this opportunity to blast AEW for the botched spot on social media:

"Yikes. Nothing like killing a "branding statement" on live TV in front of million.... well, whatever, of fans around the country in primetime."

It will be interesting to see if Blue will get another rematch for the TBS Championship against Willow Nightingale.

