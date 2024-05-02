"Yikes" - WWE legend blasts AEW for awfully messy chair shot

A WWE Hall of Famer took notice of a seemingly botched chair shot on the most recent episode of AEW Rampage and shared his blunt reaction while taking a shot at Tony Khan's promotion.

The WWE legend in question is none other than Eric Bischoff. The former WCW President has been mostly critical of AEW on his podcasts as well as on social media. Meanwhile, Bischoff claimed that Tony Khan's promotion is killing its "branding statement," citing a recent messy spot.

On Rampage this week, Willow Nightingale defended her TBS Title for the first time after winning it against Skye Blue in a Street Fight. While the match was decent, it also featured a seemingly botched spot. Willow hit Skye Blue with a steel chair while the latter was jumping off the barricade.

However, it could clearly be seen that the steel chair didn't connect with Skye's face at all, as she avoided the chair shot by putting her hands in the middle. Eric Bischoff took notice of the messy spot and reacted to it in a critical way on X (formerly Twitter):

"Yikes. Nothing like killing a "branding statement" on live TV in front of million.... well, whatever, of fans around the country in primetime."

Willow Nightingale will defend her title against a former WWE Women's Champion

After a brutal encounter, Willow Nightingale retained her TBS Title by putting Skye Blue through a table covered with barbed wire. After her first title defense, Willow will put the gold on the line at the upcoming Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View against the former WWE Women's Champion, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks).

There is a lot of history between Willow and Mercedes, as Mone got injured after her match against Nightingale last year. It remains to be seen if Mercedes manages to capture the TBS Title from Willow at the upcoming PPV.

