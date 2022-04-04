AEW star reacts to Triple H's heartfelt speech at WrestleMania 38

AEW star Skyler Moore shared her reaction to a speech from Triple H earlier at WrestleMania 38. The Game kicked off Night 2 of the said event at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Hunter made his signature entrance that put the Dallas crowd on its feet. He also approached her daughter and newest WWE signee, Gable Steveson.

The 14-time WWE World Champion thanked fans. He then left his wrestling boots in the squared circle, signaling the end of his in-ring career.

On Twitter, Moore retweeted a WWE post featuring photos of The Game. She expressed her true feelings about the moment, saying her heart was emotional:

Triple H announced his retirement a week ago, Adam Cole sent a tribute

In an interview with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN, Paul Levesque announced his retirement from wrestling due to a defibrillator in his chest. He underwent surgery last September 2021 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Adam Cole, H's former top star in NXT, sent a heartfelt tribute. Cole was the second NXT Triple Crown Champion while being a part of The Undisputed Era. Cole signed with WWE NXT in 2017 as part of Hunter's talent initiative centering on indie stars.

In a tweet, The Panama City Playboy thanked Hunter for everything he did for him in his NXT career:

Adam Cole emphasized that even after leaving NXT for AEW, he has immense respect between Levesque and Shawn Michaels. Cole added that he'd developed a special bond with Hunter because of the latter's knowledge of his goals.

