“So Cody Rhodes is turning heel” - WWE Universe goes berserk after ex-AEW star gets confirmed for WrestleMania return

The WWE Universe thinks Cody Rhodes may finally turn heel after it was revealed that a former AEW star will be present during his match at WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns.

The star in question is none other than Cody’s wife, Brandi Rhodes. Cody revealed on the MMA Hour that we will see Brandi at WrestleMania 40.

“I do think you’ll see Brandi at #WrestleMania [XL], he said.”

As usual, the fans took to Twitter to express their opinions on her return to the Grandest Stage of Them All. She was there last year, too, when Roman Reigns beat Cody Rhodes for the first time. Some fans said Cody would turn heel with his wife by his side.

Others called on The Rock’s daughter, Ava, to do her duty and be there for her dad. One fan even suggested that Solo Sikoa would hit her with the infamous Spike when she shows up.

Cody Rhodes reveals Brandi Rhodes was treated unfairly after leaving AEW

Cody Rhodes made a sensational claim and said that his wife, Brandi Rhodes, was treated unfairly after they left AEW.

There were a lot of rumors circulating about Brandi after leaving AEW, but Cody has now revealed all that to be misinformation. He revealed all this in the same The MMA Hour interview by saying:

"That woman [Brandi Rhodes] got hugely scapegoated and hugely, just misinformation, and everyone knows who they are that was involved, and if ever there was a moment for her to feel like a princess and feel like somebody who did a lot more for wrestling, there's so many people working for AEW, she was the one who said their name and wanted to keep them in the fold when something went wrong."

For her part, Brandi Rhodes is very active on social media and constantly supports her husband. She has even taken shots at The Rock since he returned to WWE.

