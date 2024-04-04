Cody Rhodes teases family member making return after 8 years to help with The Bloodline at WrestleMania XL

The renaissance of professional wrestling, as Cody Rhodes puts it, has allowed longtime watchers of the WWE product to enjoy it more in 2024. Perhaps one of the most unpredictable main events in recent history has to be The American Nightmare's challenge to Roman Reigns this Sunday.

This means he has to pull out every trick of the trade that he has learned up until this point to ensure he walks out of Lincoln Financial Field as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Aside from Seth Rollins and Jey Uso, it appears his wife Brandi Rhodes will also be part of the show.

When Ariel Helwani asked if his wife Brandi would get involved in any of his WrestleMania matches on The MMA Hour, Cody disclosed that he doesn't want her to. However, Rhodes added that the missus will be present in Philadelphia for the biggest match of his WWE career:

"I don't know if 'involved' is the right way to put it. I wouldn't want her [to]. Wrestling is violent no matter how you look at it. I wouldn't want her to be in that harm's way. But I do think ... I guess this is a little scoop, final stop of the day. I do think you will see Brandi at WrestleMania," he said.

The American Nightmare also added that it would mean a lot to him if she was there. As for "Mama Rhodes," Cody assured that The Rock is not going to get anywhere near his mother.

Cody and Brandi Rhodes were released by WWE in 2016

Disappointed with his run as Stardust in the Stamford-based promotion, a rendition which was more of an extension of his brother Dustin Rhodes' character Goldust, Cody Rhodes requested for his release in 2016. Brandi Rhodes was signed to the company as well during this time and was granted her release just days after The American Nightmare requested his.

At WrestleMania 39, Brandi Rhodes and their daughter were also present for the main event. After witnessing Roman Reigns steal a win from her husband last year, will she and other members of the Rhodes family ensure that The Bloodline get their comeuppance this weekend?

