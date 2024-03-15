The Rock warns "Mama Rhodes" ahead of WWE SmackDown

The Rock has shared another promo ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown in Memphis, Tennessee. During his latest video, The Great One mocked Cody Rhodes for crying while discussing his mother on RAW.

The Great One will be appearing on tonight's episode of the blue brand at the FedExForum. He will be in action at WWE WrestleMania but had a message for Rhodes ahead of SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes said on Monday's RAW that although he can no longer give the title to his father, he can still give it to his mother and got emotional during the promo. He also slapped The Brahma Bull last week on WWE SmackDown. The Bloodline member belittled the Royal Rumble winner for crying and said he could give her his belt after the biggest show of the year.

"You ain't giving the title to your mama, you ain't giving that title, the Universal title to your mama. That title is going to remain around the waist of Roman Reigns. But, here is what is going to happen at WrestleMania, and The Rock wants your mama to have a front-row seat. Mama Rhodes, The Rock is talking to you. Yeah, now you are in The Rock's crosshairs. Here is what is going to happen, Mama Rhodes, you are not going to get the Universal title handed to you on Night 2 of WrestleMania. No. You are going to get a belt handed to you, it's going to be The Rock's belt," he said. [From 04:44 - 05:32]

The Rock vows to whoop Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania

The Rock continued his warning to Cody Rhodes and his mother ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown in Tennessee.

Ahead of tonight's show, The Great One claimed that he was going to whoop Cody with his belt next month at WrestleMania in Philadelphia. Rhodes and the 51-year-old will be a part of a marquee tag team match during Night 1.

"The blood part, that is going to be your son's blood. It is going to be all over this belt. I'm going to take this belt Mama Rhodes and I am going to whoop your son! I'm going to whoop him like a dog! I'm going to whoop the p*ss out of him," he added. [From 05:46 - -5:59]

The Rock has acknowledged Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief and officially joined The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see what the heel faction has to say later tonight on WWE SmackDown.

