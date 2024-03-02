3 Reasons why The Rock acknowledged Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief on SmackDown

The Rock, Roman Reigns, and the Bloodline are certainly taking things over for WrestleMania 40. After a lengthy segment to open the latest SmackDown, Reigns stopped Rocky from closing the segment with his usual line.

The Head of the Table agreed to a tag team match for Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 as long as The Rock acknowledged him as the Tribal Chief. After a brief pause, Rocky agreed to Roman's request, recognizing Roman as the head of the table.

The Great One even went as far as to let Reigns finish his catchphrase. If The Rock is supposed to be 'Hollywood Rock' and 'The People's Champion,' then why did he agree to acknowledge Roman Reigns? Here are three possible reasons.

#3 It tracks with the family tradition

The Bloodline angle has relied heavily on the traditions of the Samoan culture.

Throughout the last three-plus years, Roman Reigns has been not only the top star in WWE but also the head of his family. It's the reason for his 'Tribal Chief' nickname. He has the final say in business and family endeavors.

Since The Rock is also a part of that tradition, he knows how things work. Family members must acknowledge the head of the family and fulfill any of his or her requests.

The People's Champ may be the biggest star in the world due to his movie career, but currently, in WWE, Roman Reigns is The Tribal Chief. He knows that and essentially pledged his fealty to the head of his family.

#2 Acknowledging him presents a united front against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

When two sides are in opposition, the presence of a united front can be a big deal. It shows that both are on the same page and willing to support the team no matter what.

Since Rhodes 'insulted' The Rock's family, he allied with the Bloodline by default. He was originally set to oppose his cousin but changed his tune after crowd support and perceived disrespect from The American Nightmare.

After his counter-proposal of a Night 1 tag team bout, it shows the other side that Rocky and Roman are on the same page. It makes them a dream team and one that appears to be invincible when presenting a unified front.

#1 It sets up a potential swerve for The Rock at WrestleMania 40

Are things what they seem on the surface? [Image via WWE on Twitter]

Since The Rock initially returned to challenge Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40, that could still be on his mind. It's hard to believe that someone like The Great One would give up a top spot to anyone, even if it's for a younger family member.

Rocky is known for being loud, defiant, bombastic, and overconfident. Humbly acknowledging someone who seems to consistently need that affirmation could be a setup for The Show of Shows.

The tag team counteroffer had a stipulation that if the Bloodline won, Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes would be a No Disqualification "Bloodline Rules" match. If Rhodes and Seth Rollins won, then the stable would be banned from ringside.

Whatever happens in the tag team match could also be a setup for The People's Champion to turn on Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief wouldn't have his level of success without the huge success of The Great One. Even if they win the tag team match, The Rock can still turn on The Head of the Table on Night 2.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE