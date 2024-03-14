The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 40 is "gonna be on fire," says The Great One's former rival

A WWE Hall of Famer recently talked about his former rival, The Rock, teaming up with Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

Booker T and The Great One shared the ring multiple times back in the 2000s. One of the highlights of their rivalry saw the Hollywood megastar defeat the current NXT commentator to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2001.

After turning heel on SmackDown a few weeks ago, The Brahma Bull officially became the newest member of The Bloodline. He also acknowledged Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief.

The Bloodline members laid out a tag team challenge to The American Nightmare and The Visionary for Night 1 of WrestleMania, and the two RAW Superstars accepted it.

Given that fans are excited about the biggest tag team match of all in WWE history, Booker T also shared his two cents on the matter. Speaking on the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, the NXT commentator noted that The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes match is going to tear the roof off:

"It's gonna be fire. It's like I said, Just sit back and watch and see how things play out. I think everybody at the end of the day is gonna be like, 'Man, it was awesome.' And the thing is, we got so many ways we could play this thing now. I mean, there's so many little nuggets we could play with as far as creating this story." [H/T: 411mania.com]

The Rock teases a major swerve ahead of WWE SmackDown

Dwayne Johnson is set to appear on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown at the FedExForum arena in Memphis, Tennessee. After getting slapped by Cody Rhodes, The Great One did not retaliate and left the ring alongside The Bloodline on last week's show.

Ahead of this week's SmackDown, The Rock sent a bold message that seemingly contradicts him acknowledging Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief on the March 1 show.

It remains to be seen what The Brahma Bull has to say about The American Nightmare slapping him on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

