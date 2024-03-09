The Rock gets slapped by Cody Rhodes after making a highly personal comment against him on SmackDown

The Rock made a personal comment against Cody Rhodes, finally leading to The American Nightmare giving The Great One a receipt for last month's slap. The episode of SmackDown ended abruptly, albeit in a tense segment.

This week on SmackDown, the main event segment featured The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins - all in the same vicinity for the first time since the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Conference - where The Great One slapped Cody Rhodes for remarks he made against his family.

This week on SmackDown, the peak of the segment saw The Rock getting personal, referencing his sisters and older brother, Dustin Rhodes. Pointing out the 20-year age gap (it's actually 16) between the siblings, The Great One said that the reason why Cody was born so late was because he was a mistake, prompting a slap from The American Nightmare:

Unfortunately, the closing credit text box appeared below while it was happening, which made it clear that WWE was running very short on time. However, the segment achieved what it set out to do: cement the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night 1.

This means that the tag team match featuring Dwayne Johnson and Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins is now official - with the stipulation just like it was mentioned last week.

Seth Rollins would also have his back-and-forth with The Great One. Roman Reigns, on the other hand, seemingly took a back seat.

