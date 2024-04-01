Roman Reigns seemingly reveals what will happen if Cody Rhodes defeats him at WrestleMania XL

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns just shared a huge hint in regards to his immediate future.

A&E has released a documentary on The Tribal Chief. He touched upon a long list of topics in the documentary, including his standing as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

At one point during the documentary, Roman Reigns shared a massive hint about his WWE future. He is all set to defend his title against Cody Rhodes on Night Two of WrestleMania XL. He made it clear that if he's not WWE's top guy, he doesn't want to be in the company.

"If I'm not the top guy, then I don't wanna be here."

Roman Reigns has been WWE's top guy for about four years now

After making his return as a heel at SummerSlam 2020, Roman Reigns aligned with his former rival Paul Heyman. Reigns then won the Universal title at Payback 2020, a belt that he still carries. Over the past four years, he has defeated the very best in the business.

In an interview with Uproxx Sports, Paul Heyman opened up about Reigns' legendary run as WWE's top champion. Here's what he said:

“It’s an uncompromising pursuit of relevancy and greatness together at the same time, at all costs,” Heyman said. “We’re going to propel this industry into the future and innovate and do things that have never been done before while respecting the past. That level of respect for the culture, of the roads paved before us, and the desire to pave new roads that others will follow is unlike anyone I’ve ever met.” (H/T Uproxx Sports)

If Reigns' comment holds any truth, he wouldn't want to be in WWE anymore if he ends up losing his belt to Cody Rhodes at 'Mania. Only time will tell if The Tribal Chief's iconic run as the top guy ends.

