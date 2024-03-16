The Rock gets extremely personal with Cody Rhodes in response to getting slapped last week

The Rock opened the show on WWE SmackDown this week in his third consecutive appearance - presumably because of the abrupt end to the show last week. He dived in deep and got extremely personal.

Last week on the blue brand, The Rock ended up getting slapped by Cody Rhodes, who returned the receipt from Las Vegas. Although Cody wasn't there this week, or perhaps because he wasn't, The Brahma Bull took liberties to rip him apart on the mic.

He targeted Seth Rollins as well, but what The Rock said about Cody was a huge insult. He called him a mistake and a combination of drugs and cond**s.

"Dusty said with total frustration that drugs and cond**s were a bad combination. I know it keeps Cody awake to know that he wasn't planned and he was a mistake."

The Great One even referenced Stardust while taking a dig at Seth Rollins by stating that his wife (Becky Lynch) was more popular than him.

He would go on to send a message to Cody's mother as well, which was a dig at The American Nightmare for his rather emotional promo on WWE RAW this week about his mother.

There was no Bloodline standing around this week - it was all Rock and he verbally decimated his WrestleMania opponents.

