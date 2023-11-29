"So he’s basically Tony Khan’s new EVP" - Fans erupt after former WWE Champion's surprising role in CM Punk's AEW termination is revealed

CM Punk's AEW firing was one of the most shocking decisions from the company this year. Initial reports indicated that a disciplinary committee made the final decision, and now it has been revealed that Bryan Danielson headed the council.

Danielson and Punk have a storied history that goes back to their days in ROH. They have seemingly been friends for years, sharing the ring in various companies. However, due to The American Dragon's alleged involvement in the decision to fire Punk from AEW, fans have accused him of betraying his former colleague.

Fightful Select broke the story about Danielson's role in Punk's exit yesterday. Since then, fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the development. Many viewers criticized Danielson for allegedly supporting the decision to fire The Second City Saint. Meanwhile, others slammed Tony Khan for firing the former AEW World Champion.

Bryan Danielson and CM Punk in ROH

At the same time, several fans praised Danielson's decision, with some noting that it must have been a difficult thing to do. One Twitter user hilariously pointed out that the former WWE Champion could have been the one to fine Jon Moxley for his profanity violations this year.

Is Bryan Danielson the best man for this job, after all?

Tony Khan reportedly not fazed by CM Punk's return to WWE

Fans of both promotions had much to say about The Second City Saint's return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Tony Khan "seemed more concerned" about not securing Katsuyori Shibata's services than Punk signing with WWE.

CM Punk's return to WWE could be a massive blow for AEW. However, the All Elite Wrestling President seems focused on the future and taking his company to new heights.

