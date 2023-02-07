"So surprised that WWE let her go" - Former champion questions Vince McMahon's decision to release 33-year-old female star

Vince McMahon has built up a notorious reputation over the years for releasing WWE superstars. Former RAW tag team champion Dax Harwood recently expressed his surprise over the billionaire's release of Billie Kay.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce formed a tag team called the IIconics. Their best career moment came at WrestleMania 35 when they defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Despite being popular among fans, the IIconics were released in April 2015 as part of the company's annual budget cuts.

Speaking on FTR with Dax Harwood, the current AEW star commented on Billie Kay's release from the company and showered her with praise.

“At this point, Billie Kay hadn’t found her character because, I’m not kidding, I spent countless nights with Billie and Peyton and the character that she eventually had was her, was an extension of her. She wasn’t that ditzy, she’s actually a very intelligent girl. But she is hilarious so I wouldn’t say she’s Karl Gotch or Lou Thesz but who needs to be or why should she be? She’s got such an oozing charisma and I’m so surprised that WWE let her go but I’m so surprised she doesn’t have a job. But I think it’s because of her own accord, I think it’s because of her own decision that she’s not in wrestling right now, actually I’m pretty sure it is,” Dax Harwood said. (0:15 - 1:19)

Dax Harwood commented on Billie Kay's gimmick in WWE

Billie Kay underwent a character change in the latter part of her time as a WWE superstar. Dax Harwood felt that she was one of the most entertaining parts of the show.

"I don’t think this is the Billie Kay that Billie Kay was meant to play or meant to be. I think the Billie Kay that we got later was exactly who she was supposed to be and she was, man or woman, she was one of the most entertaining parts of that television show for a very long time," Dax Harwood said. (1:20 - 1:34)

CMON YOU GUYS! @Divasarebetter Good Morning:)

First Question Of The Day: Which Women’s Team Had The Saddest Breakup (Doesn’t Have To Be Pictured) Good Morning:)First Question Of The Day: Which Women’s Team Had The Saddest Breakup (Doesn’t Have To Be Pictured) https://t.co/cIvHsqO5KS

The IIconics changed their name to IInspiration and joined IMPACT Wrestling, where they defeated Decay (Havok and Rosemary) to win the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship. They left the company in April 2022.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes