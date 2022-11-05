AEW star CM Punk's changed story regarding his dog Larry's involvement has subtle implications, according to WWE legend Dutch Mantell.

The enraged tirade at the All Out media scrum has put a lot of wheels in motion in the pro wrestling community. Recent reports of Punk's dog being injured during the backstage brawl have fans questioning why it was not revealed earlier.

However, Dutch Mantell seems to believe that new details coming to light can only mean one thing, that some amount of money has been given to Punk so that he can keep quiet.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, the veteran shared his thoughts on the subject of Larry's involvement.

"What that tells me, just on the top of my head is that some money has already changed hands, or is going to change hands to keep Punk quiet."(5:24 - 5:39)

Mantell also talked about what Tony Khan's promotion may want amidst the controversy.

"A thing that's been on my mind recently since the Vince McMahon thing happened, is the 3 letters, N-D-A. That's what I think they want Punk to sign. And he may change the story, because none of it was under oath anyway. But I don't think Tony wants it out there. My opinion, for what it's worth. And public opinion may side with the Bucks, but I've seen a lot of court cases where I sided with the defendent too... but I still think some money changed hands. And he may have changed the story." (9:13 - 9:57)

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Second City Saint.

AEW recently released new CM Punk merchandise

While the state of things currently seems to lean towards CM Punk being done with AEW, the promotion recently released new merchandise of the superstar on its official online stores.

Brett Claxton @brettclaxton CM Punk may not be in AEW right now but at least you can buy a Christmas ornament. CM Punk may not be in AEW right now but at least you can buy a Christmas ornament. https://t.co/ff1ClRhtZf

The product is a holiday ornament of the Second City Saint, which features the veteran's face on one side. This has aroused some curiosity, considering Punk is said to be on his way out of the company. It remains to be seen if Tony Khan will respond to the rumors in the coming days.

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell on his thoughts about CM Punk? Sound off in the comments below!

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes