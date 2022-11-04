AEW launches new CM Punk merchandise amidst rumors of departure

A fresh development has renewed interest in CM Punk's status with AEW.

It has been widely reported that a contract buyout may be on the cards for CM Punk, following the controversial events at the All Out media scrum. A large section of the locker room apparently does not want the former WWE star back either. Furthermore, Punk also has a rocky relationship with Chris Jericho at the moment, with whom he reportedly had a confrontation before getting himself suspended.

With multiple sources and incidents indicating that the Second City Saint may be done with the promotion, a surprising development has come to light. AEW's official online shop has revealed its new merchandise, which also features a CM Punk ornament.

CM Punk Ornament in All Elite Wrestling Shop

This has raised several questions since Punk was believed to be on his way out of the company. It remains to be seen whether Tony Khan will address the speculation in the coming days.

CM Punk's real life rival made his return to AEW this week

Colt Cabana, a former member of The Dark Order, has been absent from AEW since CM Punk's entrance in August 2021. His real-life heat with Punk was no secret, as the Voice of the Voiceless aired all his dirty laundry at the All Out media scrum.

Cabana was revealed on the latest edition of Dynamite as Chris Jericho's mystery opponent, contending for the ROH World Championship in response to the Wizard's open challenge. Despite putting up a commendable effort, he was outnumbered as JAS sneakily interfered during the match to allow Jericho to retain his title.

Colt Cabana's reappearance was viewed by many fans as the final nail in the coffin of Punk's departure from the company. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the former AEW World Champion.

