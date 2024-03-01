“Somebody got in Vince McMahon’s ear” - WWE legend criticizes Triple H burying Sting at WrestleMania 31

A WWE legend seemingly criticized Triple H for ruining Sting’s WrestleMania moment in 2015 and suggested he got in Vince McMahon’s ear.

The WCW Icon and Triple H went head to head in a match that was 20 years in the making at WrestleMania 31. The result did not go according to plan as The Game pinned the Enigma after interference by DX.

On a recent edition of his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett opened up about the result and said that someone got into Vince’s ear. He also noted that in such matches, the protagonist usually comes out on top.

“My gut reaction, and almost the same when Taker lost the Streak. Almost exactly in my gut, I said, ‘Who got in Vince’s ear? Somebody got in his ear. Somebody got his ear.’ It doesn’t feel like a promoter mentality that — again, it’s not a RAW, it’s not a TV show. It’s the big one. Not just the WWE, but professional wrestling in and of itself — consumer confidence is built on the protagonists winning the money match. And it didn’t happen. I thought somebody got his ear,” the WWE legend said. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Sting name-dropped Diamond Dallas Page in a heartfelt promo

Sting took the microphone after AEW Dynamite went off the air and name-dropped former WCW colleague Diamond Dallas Page.

The Vigilante also sang praises of his tag team partner, Darby Allin, and his longtime friend, Ric Flair.

“I am not only doing my last Dynamite, I am doing my last Dynamite in Huntsville. I am doing my last Dynamite with Darby Allin as my tag team partner. I am doing my last Dynamite with the Nature Boy Ric Flair right next to me. You say 'Thank You, Sting' but Thank you. Thank you, Huntsville, Alabama. It is the second time I’ve actually come out of the ceiling in this building. The first time, I threw the bat to Dallas Page. That is some good history right here. I am glad to be back right here,” he said.

Sting will team up with Darby Allin and put his AEW Tag Team Championship on the line against the Young Bucks at Revolution in his last match.

