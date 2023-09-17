"Somebody’s in trouble," "This is embarrassing" - Twitter erupts after major botch during Keith Lee's segment on AEW Collision

Earlier tonight on Collision, a very embarrassing production botch occurred during Keith Lee's backstage interview. Cameras cut from the arena to backstage, but it seemed as if the backstage staff weren't prepared, and were caught off guard.

It started with an unadjusted camera, and every person in the frame looking unprepared. A backstage staff went into the frame and started rolling the shoot, saying it was the 22nd attempt. It seemed as if the timing was off, and they cut to the cameras backstage too early.

The segment was meant to showcase ROH's Shane Taylor dropping a challenge to Keith Lee for a match, but instead, the botch was the highlight. Fans immediately reacted to this surprising scenario and were dumbfounded that a careless error was made on live TV.

Everyone was shocked at how the shooting of the segment reached twenty-two takes. For someone like Keith Lee, who has always had great promos, this was very surprising, and people were not 100% convinced this was possible.

Some fans immediately said that Tony Khan would not be pleased with this. This would definitely be a part of the botch highlights for the week, and AEW management would need to take action and make sure this does not happen again.

One fan even as far as to say that The Limitless One did not look in any way pleased with how the situation was going, and he might have wanted to be back in WWE.

Keith Lee reacts to embarrassing botch on Collision

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee was present during a very random, and unexpected, on-air production botch that occurred earlier tonight.

Taking to Twitter, The Limitless One had a very simple reaction that was similar to a lot of the fans who got to see the botch live. It seemed that he too found the situation to be a little weird and laughable.

In a very random sequence of events, AEW had a rather embarrassing botch. Mistakes in the ring are very common, but with regard to production on a live show, these are avoidable. Hence, mistakes of this level tend to end up being more embarrassing to many.

What were your initial reactions to the botch? Let us know in the comments section below.

