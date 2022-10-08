"Someone else might paralyze you first" - Wrestling veteran advises Sammy Guevara to stop showing his true character to stay out of trouble in AEW

Jim Cornette has advised Sammy Guevara to stop showing his true character to stay out of trouble in AEW.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Cornette said that it appears that Guevara might feel like he is a bigger star these days. That being compared to when he initially started in AEW.

Additionally, Cornette claimed that a star from the AEW roster might end up paralyzing Guevara if he doesn't stop showcasing his true character to his colleagues:

"It appears that Sammy thinks he is a bigger star now than he is and he is floating on top of the world because he hadn't paralyzed himself yet. And he's got a 'hot chick' as the kids used to say but that won't last forever. Either the hot chick or the fact that you hadn't paralyzed yourself if you keep on doing stupid sh*t or if you running that mouth like you're a goddamn member of the Gracie Family, Sammy, then someone else might paralyze you first. So my advice to Sammy would be, stop showing people so much of your true character because it's done nothing but get you in trouble for the last six months," said Jim Cornette [3:24-4:07]

Sammy Guevara recently found himself in the middle of a controversy with Andrade El Idolo

AEW star Andrade El Idolo recently stated in an interview that Sammy Guevara seemingly complained about him backstage for being too stiff in the ring.

This led to a war of words between the two men on social media. This past Wednesday, the two reportedly got involved in a backstage altercation which led to Andrade being sent home by AEW.

Sammy Guevara was still booked on the show and even got the win in the main event of Dynamite. He pinned the Ring of Honor Pure Champion, Daniel Garcia. This led to fans showcasing their frustrations with AEW's booking decision regarding the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

Please credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes