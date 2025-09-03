"Someone Got Scared," "Have Some Faith In Your Product"- Fans Go Wild After AEW Changes All Out 2025 Time Because of WWE

AEW was forced to change the start time for All Out 2025 because of WWE. Fans have since reacted to this change.All Elite Wrestling is set to host All Out 2025 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on September 20. However, the Jacksonville-based promotion has one major problem. WWE is hosting Wrestlepalooza on the same day. With the way Wrestlepalooza is shaping up to be, Tony Khan will have to go out of his way to book an amazing show. However, he has come up with a different plan to avoid going head-to-head with the Stamford-based promotion.Tony Khan recently took to social media to announce that All Out 2025 will start earlier than usual at 3 PM ET. This is earlier than the usual start time of 8 PM ET. This way, Tony's product won't clash with WWE.&quot;HBO Max will stream AEW PPV shows LIVE starting very soon: #AEWAllOut Saturday Afternoon, 9/20 3pm ET/Noon PT ! All HBO Max subscribers can now purchase AEW ppv shows at an exclusive low price point: $39.99! See you on TBS + HBO Max for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, TONIGHT!&quot;Check out his tweet here:Since Tony's announcement, fans have taken to social media to comment on the time change. Check out some of the reactions below:Screengrab of fans' reactions (source: Wrestle Ops and Tony Khan's X accounts)WWE Reportedly Wants to Run AEW Out of BusinessAll Elite Wrestling has been competing with WWE since its inception in 2019. The Jacksonville-based promotion has done everything to compete with the sports entertainment juggernaut. The WWE has been trying to make things difficult for Tony Khan.For the past several months, WWE has countered the Jacksonville-based promotion's programming by booking some of its PLEs around the same time. For example, Forbidden Door went head-to-head with NXT Heatwave, and now, Wrestlepalooza will clash with All Out.Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE is trying to make TNA the No. 2 wrestling promotion instead of Tony Khan's company. He also noted that WWE is trying to prevent AEW from getting another TV deal.&quot;[WWE] really want TNA to become the other promotion because they can control TNA. This is a major full-court press. They just want [Tony Khan] out of the box and they know if the numbers stay good that he’s gonna get a renewal at a much bigger number, just like they did. He’s already very profitable, the number will make him incredibly profitable and they’ll never get away from him or anything like that. So they feel that they need to make sure this is the last contract,&quot; Meltzer said. [H/T: WOR]It will be interesting to see whether WWE will be successful in putting All Elite Wrestling out of business.