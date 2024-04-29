Son of WWE Hall of Famer wins major title following AEW exit

A son of a WWE Hall of Famer who left AEW late last year has won a major title. This win will be seen as a big moment of validation after he was let go by Tony Khan.

The star in question is none other than Arn Anderson’s son, Brock Anderson. Brock left All Elite Wrestling on October 10, 2023, and has since been duking it out on the independent scene. He teamed up with ECW original CW Anderson to win the AML Wrestling World Tag Team Title.

Brock took to Twitter to share the news with his fans and assured that he is just getting started.

He wrote:

“New generation. Same expectations. Same results. We’re coming for em’ all, this is simply the beginning… @ECWAnderson @TheArnShow.”

Given that he is only 27 years old, he has a promising future ahead of him and moments like this will certainly help him get picked up by the big companies again.

Arn Anderson pushed Cody Rhodes to re-sign with AEW before WWE move

Arn Anderson was very close with Cody Rhodes when he was in AEW and was also his manager. The duo shared some great moments as Cody was bidding to become a big star

Now, Anderson has revealed that he tried to persuade Cody to renew his contract with AEW before he eventually moved to WWE. He was speaking on ArnLinks.com when he said how he went about trying to persuade Dusty’s son.

"He bet on himself. When he left the first time from WWE, nobody, including me, thought it was a great idea because they were offering him a lot of money to stay, but he had a game plan and he knew what he had to do to execute it. He made the decision to move on and what a career he had on his own until he made his way back to World Wrestling Entertainment. I was one of the guys that didn't want him to leave AEW," he said.

Cody has since gone on to become the biggest name in WWE and recently won the Undisputed WWE Title after defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

