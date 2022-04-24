"Best times of my career" - Former WWE producer recalls working with top AEW star and Kevin Nash in TNA 

Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal have been terrorizing AEW since the pair forged their alliance at ROH Supercard of Honor 2022. But the two go back even beyond this year's Supercard event, as Sonjay recently reminisced about on Twitter.

Sonjay reacted to a snippet of Jeff Jarrett's "My World" podcast in which Double J talked about a segment from TNA in 2007. The pair were to participate in a multi-man X-Divison title match at Lockdown, and in the segment, they received advice from WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, who also accompanied Lethal to the ring.

The former WWE producer reacted to the segment and described that stretch as "some of the best times" of his career. Neither Lethal nor Dutt walked out with the title on the night, although Lethal would capture it later that year.

Sonjay Dutt joined Jay Lethal during Tony Khan's debut ROH event, Supercard of Honor. The former ROH World champ faced Lee Moriarty during the event and resorted to cheating in order to win.

Later during the show, the pair set upon undisputed world champion Jonathan Gresham before Samoa Joe emerged to save the day.

AEW star Jay Lethal feels entitled to be in ROH World title picture

Speaking during a recent interview with Casual Conversations, Jay Lethal spoke of his partnership with Sonjay and his entitlement to the main event picture of the revived ROH.

With two world title reigns to his credit thus far, Lethal believes it only makes sense to be in the world title picture:

“I really think that I’m right at home in Ring of Honor when I’m the champion,” said Lethal. “And if AEW’s gonna start up Ring of Honor again, to me it makes, it only makes sense that I’m in that world title picture since I’ve been in Ring of Honor so long, and [I’m] the most combined reigning longest world champion." (H/T WreslteZone)

While it has not been determined whether Lethal will get his shot at Gresham's world title, he and Sonjay have also set their eyes on TV champion Samoa Joe.

The former X-Division rivals brought Satnam Singh to AEW Dynamite last week, making use of the behemoth to assert dominance over the Samoan submission machine.

