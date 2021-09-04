"Sooner or later"- Chris Jericho predicts AEW beating top WWE brand in ratings

Chris Jericho recently stated that there's a high possibility of witnessing AEW beating RAW in ratings somewhere down the line.

Speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho predicted that AEW might surpass the red brand in the next four to six months. The Demo God further explained that their way of conveying a long-term storyline is one of the reasons why it intrigues people to watch their show:

“Sooner or later, we’re going to start beating RAW. It’s not going to be every week, but I bet you over the next 2-4 months, maybe 4-6, we’re going to start beating RAW, and that’s my prediction that I’m saying to you guys right here. And the reason for that is we keep talking about the cool factor, but it’s the storytelling. We don’t panic, we don’t rush. We live in our own world and we book accordingly. We book smartly, if you watch our show it’s like watching the first three Star Wars episodes—one thing always leads to the next and sometimes you’ll see where the seeds were planted months earlier, but we always know what we want to do and where we want to go," Chris Jericho said. (H/T- Wrestlezone)

Given how the WWE RAW brand has languished to draw viewership throughout the pandemic era, it shouldn't be surprising to see AEW outclass WWE's flagship show down the road.

Moreover, with the recent addition of CM Punk and impending Daniel Bryan AEW debut, the stock will only rise for Tony Khan's promotion.

It is worth noting that the global juggernaut doesn't see AEW as a competitive promotion. However, the company recently brought back Brock Lesnar when CM Punk returned to professional wrestling, seemingly suggesting their motive.

Chris Jericho could be gearing up for the last match of his career this Sunday

Le Champion has achieved everything there is to offer in the wrestling business!

The upcoming All Out pay-per-view will feature a blockbuster match between MJF and Chris Jericho. The stakes will be huge for this match, given that the former WWE superstar has put his entire career on the line.

MJF holds a tremendous record over Chris Jericho, and he could make history by retiring a legend.

