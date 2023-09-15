"Sorry for your loss"- 31-year-old star shares reason for not being on AEW posters

Kip Sabian signed with AEW in 2019 and debuted at the inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view, where he defeated The Spanish God, Sammy Guevara. The match between Sabian and Guevara was AEW's first-ever singles match and immediately followed the show-opening Casino Battle Royal.

Over his four years in All Elite Wrestling, Sabian has faced the likes of Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and Miro. During his run, the 31-year-old has not had any luck with championship gold and has failed to capture an AEW title.

While he has challenged Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page for the World Tag Team titles alongside Jimmy Havoc, he could not win. As Sabian is not a main-event player in the Jacksonville-based company, he does not get featured on company posters or trucks.

However, Sabian has a different and more intriguing explanation for not being featured on posters. The All Elite star took to X ( formerly known as Twitter) and posted the following:

"RIGHT! Let’s finally spill the beans on why I’m not on @AEW posters/trucks for those who keep asking… “Kip Sabian is TOO attractive.” It’s unfair to put ya lad next to anyone else on the roster. So for team morale it’s a burden I’ve taken. Sorry for your loss."

According to the 31-year-old, he is simply too attractive, and it would be unfair for anyone featured next to him on posters or advertisements, which would bring down the team's morale.

Kip Sabian recently renewed his contract with AEW

The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson, and Hangman Adam Page) recently ended the speculation about their contracts amid WWE's alleged interest when they re-signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Following the renewal of The Elite's contracts, Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that four other stars – Kip Sabian, Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds – have also extended their deals with Tony Khan's company.

