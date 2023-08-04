4 stars follow The Elite's example and re-sign with AEW

AEW recently secured the contracts of four of its biggest stars, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson). Now, as reported by Dave Meltzer, four others have also had their deals extended.

WWE was allegedly very interested in picking up The Elite, especially Kenny Omega. Sadly for the promotion, the faction was added to the list of stars they couldn't steal from AEW.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kip Sabian and Dark Order's Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds have all signed three-year deals.

"Kip Sabian, Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds have also signed new three-year deals," Meltzer revealed.

Evil Uno took to social media after news about The Elite's contract signings dominated the news cycle. The Dark Order star questioned why AEW hadn't made any announcements about his faction re-signing too, leading some to wonder if there was any animosity between the two parties.

Disco Inferno believes that former AEW World Champion Hangman Page needs a new gimmick

Adam Page might not be as divisive as CM Punk, but the online sentiment about him ranges from positive to critical. Many believe his World Championship reign was lackluster, while quite a number of fans hold the opposite opinion.

During an episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno criticized Hangman for still holding onto his "cowboy" persona since the veteran doesn't think he embodies the style at all.

"He's not a cowboy, and when he wears the cowboy clothes, he's wearing cowboy clothes with flowers. It's like 'dude, haven't you seen what cowboys wear? They are kind of more rugged than that'. He's like a 2023 inclusive Cowboy character. Bro, just be Adam Page if you're not gonna be a cowboy character," Inferno said. [From 05.05 to 05.47]

Disco suggested that the former AEW World Champion should simply become "Adam Page" but quickly claimed the man behind the gimmick is boring as well. In conclusion, he simply urged the star to go back to being an old-school cowboy instead.

