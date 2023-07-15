"He's wearing cowboy clothes with flowers"- Veteran slams Hangman Page, says he is boring and should get rid of his fake gimmick

An industry veteran is unimpressed with certain elements of Hangman Page's cowboy persona. The man in question is Disco Inferno, who has advised the AEW star to appear more rugged.

Hangman Page has been one of the most over babyfaces in All Elite Wrestling for the last few years. The 15-year veteran is a prominent backstage face, having rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest names in the business today.

The former AEW World Champion is known for sporting a cowboy look, with fans chanting for him everywhere he goes. The former Dark Order member has earned acclaim for his exquisite performances on big stages.

However, former WCW star Disco Inferno feels that his cowboy persona is out of tune with his portrayal. On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the veteran questioned the AEW star for his choices of fabric to express his character.

"He could've done Doc Holliday when he was doing the drinking thing, you know, kind of talked slow, but now he's just like a guy that's going out there dressed as a cowboy. He's not a cowboy, and when he wears the cowboy clothes, he's wearing cowboy clothes with flowers. It's like 'dude, haven't you seen what cowboys wear? They are kind of more rugged than that'. He's like a 2023 inclusive Cowboy character. Bro, just be Adam Page if you're not gonna be a cowboy character," said Inferno (5.05 -5.47)

The former WCW Cruiserweight Champion further advised Hangman Page to drop the said gimmick.

"There's nothing rugged about the guy. He doesn't embrace that, which is why maybe just get rid of the hangman cowboy gimmick. Stay Adam Page. But Adam Page is boring. My advice to this guy would be 'bro, go back, embrace an old school cowboy and try to do that," he added. (5.58-6.23)

Another veteran questions Hangman Page's cowboy presentation

The 31-year-old has cemented his spot on the AEW roster by being massively popular with the fans. The former Bullet Club member has fans firmly behind him despite the stature of opponents he has faced in recent times.

However, the stigma behind his cowboy avatar has often arose questions about the alleged lack of presentation.

During the same podcast, Konnan, while praising Hangman, expressed displeasure regarding his choice of threads as a cowboy.

"Yeah, the butterfly jeans wasn't happening and the other he was wearing, I don't know, some other stuff that I was like 'What's going? Flowers or something?'. I don't know no cowboys that dress like that but the guy is over, he does wrestle good, he is very athletic and he can cut a promo," said Konnan.

Alongside The Elite and Kota Ibushi, Hangman Page will be in action against The Blackpool Combat Club and PAC at Blood and Guts on June 19. It remains to be seen whether Page responds to Disco Inferno's remarks.

