Special interview involving Konnan announced for this week's AEW Dynamite

The upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite is shaping up to be a stacked card. Earlier today, Tony Khan via Busted Open Radio announced that wrestling legend Konnan will come face-to-face with the manager of FTR, Tully Blanchard, this Saturday.

Konnan has made rare appearances in AEW since 2020. He was previously seen during the Stadium Stampede match between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle last month.

Konnan also serves as a mentor to Santana & Ortiz. Having him come face-to-face with Tully Blanchard will likely add more intensity to the feud between FTR and the duo of Santana & Ortiz.

Ever since The Inner Circle's members declared they would be separately settling their beef with The Pinnacle's stars, Santana & Ortiz have stepped up to seek revenge from FTR, who dropped them with piledrivers a few weeks ago.

This past week, Jake Hager defeated Wardlow to conclude their rivalry. It seems like the focus will now be on The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle's main tag teams to settle their heated feud.

A segment like this is unlikely to go smoothly. So expect FTR to have a brawl with Santana & Ortiz this Saturday.

What else is on the card for this week's AEW Dynamite?

Tomorrow night, Kenny Omega will be defending his AEW World Championship against Jungle Boy. Even if the chances of the title changing hands are slim, it will be a show-stealer bout.

This Saturday, Bunny will be in singles action against Kris Statlander. Ethan Page is set to lock horns with Bear Bronson. Fans can expect Darby Allin to interfere in this match, possibly costing Page his victory.

Additionally, Matt Sydal will face 20-year old Dante Martin.

#AEWDynamite returns to LIVE Wednesdays on June 30!

TOMORROW NIGHT is the 2nd Ever #SaturdayNightDynamite 8/7c on TNT! It's a Battle of the Top Ranked as #2 #HangmanPage goes one-on-one with #4 #PowerhouseHobbs

Plus Elevation+Dark Tapings 4pm doors

🎟 - https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/q4R7WEm8yP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2021

And last but not least, Hangman Page is set to battle Powerhouse Hobbs in what could reflect their rankings in the men's division.

If Hangman emerges victorious, he will become the next top contender for the AEW Championship. With the current storyline direction, the company seems to be moving towards a Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page feud for the world title.

It will be a must-see show tomorrow as it is the last stop before Dynamite moves back to the Wednesday Night slot.

Are you excited about the segments and matches announced for tomorrow's episode of AEW Dynamite?

