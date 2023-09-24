Speculation on AEW potentially looking to sign Dolph Ziggler after WWE release - Reports

WWE recently released several major superstars including former World Champion Dolph Ziggler. However, the news of his release also started a rumor about The Showoff potentially landing in All Elite Wrestling.

A lot of big names including The Rock and John Cena showed respect to Dolph Ziggler after his departure from the company. Many have since speculated that AEW could be looking to sign the former World Champion.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave his thoughts on Ziggler's release.

“Vince never saw him in the way that other people saw him, although he did have a good career there, and he made a lot of money. You know, there’s more guys like that.”

Dave further added:

“I’ll put it this way, the first week Dolph shows up [in AEW] there’s gonna be a giant, giant pop. But, you know, does it maintain? What ideas do you have? And he’d probably gonna want to get paid a good amount of money, he’s not going to do it cheap.” H/T:[RingsideNews]

Former WWE manager speaks on Dolph Ziggler's release from the company

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently talked about the release of Dolph Ziggler.

This week on Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that Dolph had a long run in the WWE and claimed that the former World Champion had enough money to relax and step away from the business for a few years.

"Dolph Ziggler, listen, he's been there since World War 2. He's been there forever. Like I say, you get hired to get fired. So... and I'm sure Dolph doesn't have any problem with it. After 20 years, you have stacked enough to get you through the next couple of years. He can go and relax, lay back, go to the Caribbean, go and do whatever he wants to do without a worry in the world. So, there's no hard feelings on anybody's side because everybody understands that." [6:58 - 7:37]

