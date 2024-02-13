Speculation on major AEW star's return amid over 8-months absence

A major AEW star has been absent for over eight months. The star being discussed is Jamie Hayter, and Dave Meltzer recently speculated on her return to the promotion.

Hayter wrestled her last match on May 28, 2023. It was against Toni Storm, where she lost her Women’s World Championship to her opponent. Before the match, she sustained a severe injury that put her on the shelf for more than eight months.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Hayter’s eventual return to action. He stated that though nothing is confirmed, it is likely that fans will see her come back in a few months.

"I hope so. I have not been given a date on Jamie Hayter though. I just heard early this year, and we're early in the year, so there you go. But I've heard nothing new, I would say, in a couple of months really," Meltzer said.

Expand Tweet

Dave Meltzer addresses AEW star's 8-match losing streak

AEW star Queen Aminata hasn’t won any of her matches in a while. Since December 20, 2023, she has been on a losing streak. Meltzer on WON revealed why Tony Khan has been booking her to lose her matches.

“The whole thing with Queen Aminata is that they’re building up towards where she’s gonna get a big one. The whole story is that she comes close to beating the top people all the time, it’s like they’re building her. So the story is, she has to look good in all these matches,” Dave Meltzer said.

Aminata suffered her eighth loss on the February 10, 2024, episode of Collision in her match against Timeless Toni Storm. It would be interesting to see how long AEW will drag her losing streak before giving her a big win.

What do you have to say about Aminata’s losing streak? Tell us in the comments below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE