Real reason behind AEW star's 8-match losing streak - Reports

An AEW star has been on a losing streak for around two months now. The star being discussed here is Queen Aminata.

Her losing streak started last year on December 20 when she faced Skye Blue on AEW Rampage. She has fought seven matches foloowing that bout and lost them all. She wrestled her last match on the February 10, 2024, episode of Collision, where she suffered a loss against the AEW Women’s World Champion, "Timeless" Toni Storm.

Dave Meltzer, on a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio podcast, reported why the creative team had been handling her losses for a while. It was reported that AEW was trying to build her character so that when she grabs a win, it would be a significant moment for her and fans as well.

"The whole thing with Queen Aminata is that they’re building up towards where she’s gonna get a big one. The whole story is that she comes close to beating the top people all the time, it’s like they’re building her. So the story is, she has to look good in all these matches,” Dave Meltzer said. [H/T Ringside News]

What the future has in store for Queen Aminata remains to be seen.

Wrestling veteran is worried about Mercedes Mone’s future in AEW

During the last few weeks, AEW has dropped many hints regarding Mercedes Mone’s, formerly known as Sasha Banks, arrival in the Jacksonville-based company. It is reportedly being said that The Boss will make her grand debut at Dynamite: Big Business on March 13, 2024, scheduled to take place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

While fans are dying to welcome her back inside the squared circle, wrestling veteran Konnan expressed his concern over Mone’s future in AEW. He stated that The Boss' hype will start to dwindle after the first two-three weeks of her debut as he feared Tony Khan will not book her properly and would not use her talent wisely over time.

“I think what's gonna happen is that she'll come back like a lot of people have come back to a huge pop and huge first two, three-week honeymoon period, and then she won't be used right or will be put in a stupid angle or something, and she'll lose a lot of her luster," Konnan said.

Mone has been out of action for around nine months now. The wrestling universe last saw her inside the ring at NJPW Resurgence, where she faced Willow Nightingale in a losing effort. It was during the same match that she injured her ankle, which put her on the shelf for a long time.

Do you think AEW will fail to capitalize on Mone’s momentum? Let us know in the comments section below.

