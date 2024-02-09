Tony Khan announces massive match for AEW Collision

AEW President Tony Khan has a penchant for hyping up matches, and he just did it again for the upcoming episode of Collision.

One of the promotion's main stars is none other than the current Women's World Champion, Toni Storm, and she has been on a roll of late. Khan took to Twitter to announce that "Timeless" Toni Storm will take on Queen Aminata on Collision this Saturday.

“This Saturday @TheDLCHenderson near Las Vegas #AEWCollision 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTdrama @AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm vs Queen Aminata Ahead of her #AEWRevolution title match vs #1 ranked @DeonnaPurrazzo, the champ collides vs rising star @amisylle SATURDAY!” he tweeted.

Queen Aminata grabbed all the headlines for her impressive debut against Mariah May. Despite the loss, she received plaudits and has since gone on to sign a contract with All Elite Wrestling.

AEW star Dustin Rhodes says Toni Storm reminds him of his old days

Dustin Rhodes was known to be an enigmatic character during his younger days in WCW and WWE. He has now revealed that seeing Toni Storm and her antics reminds him of his younger days.

Rhodes, who made his name as Goldust, spoke to the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast when he shared his thoughts on Storm.

He said:

"I talk to her all the time and tell her she reminds me of my old days of Goldust and just the things that she does and mannerisms and the film and the black and white and stuff like that and it’s so cool and it’s something that nobody’s doing, but we are and I think our production team is top notch when it came to putting together all those things for her and her video walls and her black and white stuff," he said.

Storm will soon defend her title against Deonna Purrazzo in what will be a career-defining match for the two women.

