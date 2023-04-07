Speculation on whether Drew McIntyre will debut at AEW ALL IN amidst rumors of WWE contract expiry

The wrestling world is abuzz with rumors of Drew McIntyre's contract with WWE nearing its expiry. With the former World Champion's contract set to expire soon, fans are speculating on what's next for the Scottish wrestler.

One popular theory is that McIntyre may debut at AEW: All In in London, UK, given his Scottish roots. AEW President Tony Khan recently announced that the promotion's debut show in the United Kingdom will be held at Wembley Stadium on August 27 this year.

However, it has been reported that The Scottish Warrior's WWE contract is in its final year and that the parties are not close to another deal. With McIntyre's contract set to expire soon, this could lead to fresh opportunities for the former world champion.

However, wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has poured cold water on these rumors. Meltzer was recently asked about Drew McIntyre's chances of appearing at AEW: All In in London, to which he responded that the chances are nonexistent.

The expiration of McIntyre's contract with WWE could lead to fresh opportunities for the wrestler.

AEW has been making waves in the wrestling world, and McIntyre's talent will undoubtedly be a valuable addition to their roster. However, only time will tell where the former WWE Champion's wrestling career will take him next.

Drew McIntyre's post-Wrestlemania tweet suggests that he may be leaving WWE soon

At WrestleMania, Drew McIntyre had a challenging match against Sheamus and Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Despite putting up a good fight, McIntyre ultimately lost the match.

However, what caught the attention of fans was his post-match tweet. The tweet included a "waving" emoji, which many interpreted as a possible indication that he may be leaving WWE soon.

While it is unclear if McIntyre's tweet is a hint of him leaving WWE, fans are speculating about his next move in the wrestling industry.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will sign with AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

