Speculation on WWE legend returning as Cody Rhodes' manager - Reports

A WWE legend is being rumored to return to WWE as Cody Rhodes' manager. The star being talked about is Arn Anderson.

Yesterday, on The Arn Show, the 65-year-old star disclosed that his AEW contract was set to end soon and May 31 would be his last day as an All Elite star. He then thanked all his fans for their love and support.

In a recent interview on Busted Open, Rhodes mentioned missing a certain aspect of his AEW run. He stated that he was interested in having a manager in WWE. He had one during his time in Tony Khan's company and it was Arn Anderson.

Speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that Arn Anderson could join WWE and take up the role of Cody Rhodes' manager following his departure from AEW.

He said: "I mean Cody Rhodes just a couple days ago did an interview where he talked about… he would be interested in having a manager and all of a sudden Arn Anderson’s contract is due, which I’m sure he knew, and it wasn’t renewed, or maybe Arn didn’t want to renew. I could see it not being renewed, it’s like when was the last time Arn Anderson was even on television? [4:30 - 4:52]

Veteran believes Cody Rhodes is planning to bring Brandi Rhodes to WWE

Bill Apter, on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, stated that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was making plans to bring his wife Brandi Rhodes back to WWE.

"What Cody may be laying the groundwork for is Brandi Rhodes to come back in, and be in his corner. (...) It did (work) when he made his comeback recently, when he had her come out. I forgot, was it WrestleMania or somewhere that she came out and the fans went crazy? Maybe this is to set the bar for her to come back," said Apter.

Brandi Rhodes worked in WWE for three years. She left the company in 2016 after her husband asked for his release. She also worked in AEW alongside him and parted ways with the company when Rhodes said goodbye to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

