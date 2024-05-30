Veteran thinks Cody Rhodes is subtly "laying the groundwork" for a former AEW name to join him in WWE (Exclusive)

According to a veteran, Cody Rhodes may be slowly getting WWE ready to bring in another AEW name on-screen. The veteran in question, Bill Apter, thinks that the talent will be a good fit.

The American Nightmare recently went on record to state that he still reminisces about his time in AEW, particularly with Arn Anderson as his on-screen manager. This has led to much speculation about whether he intends to bring in another manager in his current run. Bill Apter, for one, believes that Cody is setting up to bring in his wife Brandi as his on-screen manager.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran journalist stated:

"What Cody may be laying the groundwork for is Brandi Rhodes to come back in, and be in his corner. (...) It did (work) when he made his comeback recently, when he had her come out. I forgot, was it WrestleMania or somewhere that she came out and the fans went crazy? Maybe this is to set the bar for her to come back." [2:44 onwards]

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long agrees with Bill Apter's theory

Teddy Long also thinks that Brandi Rhodes may be coming into the storyline with Cody Rhodes soon.

On the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long stated:

"You are exactly right. You know what, I was just sitting here thinking about this. Yeah, he would, you know, campaign to get his wife in. You are right. You are exactly right. That exactly is what is going." [3:37 onwards]

When discussing why Brandi Rhodes was not received well by AEW's audience, Teddy explained:

"I think the reason it didn't work in AEW was because they didn't write it right. They didn't do it right. Okay? Look at the difference, they didn't do Jade Cargill right. Now she is in WWE, it's a whole different angle. If they brought Brandi in, where they got people that they ain't worried about whether somebody gonna take a spot or not. Then you know, you can get something done. So that's why I think it didn't work there because they didn't want it to work." [4:10 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen if Brandi will be taking on a new role in WWE soon.

